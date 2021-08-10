Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 1:36 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 1:36 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Vilas County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
