Dems to try again on elections bill, forcing Senate votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are preparing to force another Senate vote on their sweeping elections bill. That sets the stage for a showdown with Republicans who are certain to once again block the measure. The bill, known as the For the People Act, would bring about the biggest federal overhaul of the electoral system in a generation. But it’s likely to be rejected again by Republicans, who blocked the bill from being debated in June. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is nonetheless planning another vote on the bill before lawmakers split town for an extended recess.