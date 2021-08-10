COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Hodag’s hope to reach great heights

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WOAW) -- Rhinelander was quiet going into last season, but shook up the Great Northern week one when they defeated Antigo and then went on a 6-0 run.

But this years team looks a lot different.

"On offense we lost six starters, so were trying to get these new kids into the fold of the system," siad head coach Aaron Kraemer.

Kraemer also saying how he's laying down the line on the new leadership, "they're all really great kids and great players they just need to learn how to lead and what their story is going to be."

Those seniors stepping up to the challenge already. Senior Joseph Fungle said, "it's a lot more to make sure that i'm doing everything right and i'm not messing up for the younger guys." And facing competition with some new tools in the shed. "Every single year you make a playbook with the tools that you have but you run a system, so we have a system of plays that we've been running these last three years, but there's always new wrinkles to add in."

The Hodag's are ready for the rumble. "were gonna do really well i'm really eccvitef for these guys we've all worked hard this summer."