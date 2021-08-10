Brazil’s Bolsonaro loses major vote after military display

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has suffered a major defeat in Congress as lawmakers didn’t adopt his proposal to require printed receipts from some electronic ballot boxes. Bolsonaro has insisted printed receipts are needed to avoid fraud, without providing any evidence that Brazil’s electronic voting system is prone to cheating. His allies needed 308 votes to pass the proposed constitutional change Tuesday night, but got only 229. The opposition also faltered, though, in its hopes of rebuffing the president with an overwhelming majority and getting only 218 votes. Electoral authorities and even many of Bolsonaro’s political allies opposed the receipt proposal, saying it was aimed at attacking a nonexistent problem.