Attorney General Kaul provides update on abuse investigation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul was in Wausau on Tuesday, providing an update to the state investigation into clergy and faith leader abuse.

Speaking at The Women's Community, Kaul stressed the importance of victims knowing there are people and resources available to help them. He also encouraged anyone who has been abused to reach out and report what happened.

"We want to prevent this from ever happening again," Kaul said. "We hope to work with diocese and religious orders and others to make sure there are protocols in place to prevent future cases of clergy and faith leader abuse."

He emphasized the importance of victims coming forward so state investigators can have an accurate accounting of the abuse taking place.

If you would like to report abuse, you can call (877) 222-2620 or report online at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov.