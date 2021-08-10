Asian shares mixed as virus fears temper market optimism

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed as optimism about a gradual economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic got tempered by worries over the variants spreading rapidly in some nations. Benchmarks in Japan and Australia finished higher, while the Kospi in South Korea slipped. Shares fell in Hong Kong but rose in Shanghai. While investment sentiment was buoyed by recent announcements from companies in Asia that their earnings were holding up relatively well, investors remain concerned about rising infections and possible lockdowns or other measures that will curb economic activity. Stocks ended a wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street.