As Cuomo prepares to step down, others begin looking forward

NEW YORK (AP) — Reaction to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to step down came swiftly. In many instances, politicians, accusers and others relayed a sense of relief after the damaging investigation by the state Attorney General released last week. It corroborated allegations that he sexually harassed at least 11 women, leading to a swell of momentum in the Legislature to impeach the three-term Democratic governor. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become the first woman to lead the state of New York and she said she is prepared to do so when Cuomo leaves office in two weeks. Democrats rallied around Hochul as the state sought a path forward.