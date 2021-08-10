Abu Dhabi’s Etihad posts $400 million in half-year losses

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi’s national carrier Etihad has reported core operating losses of $400 million for the first half of the year. That figure posted on Tuesday is driven by a 68% drop in passenger revenue as highly contagious variants of the coronavirus course across the globe. It’s half of the $800 million in losses reported amid the devastation of the pandemic last year, but reflects the uncertain outlook for international travel. Over the last six months, the airline carried 1 million passengers who on average filled 24.9% of plane seats. That’s down from 3.5 million passengers and 71% of seats filled in the first half of 2020.