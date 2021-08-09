Zambian president warns of growing tensions ahead of polls

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambia’s president Monday opened a sprawling new Chinese-funded and built terminal at the main airport in the capital, Lusaka, days before crucial polls, warning that election-related violence could shatter the stability of one of Africa’ most peaceful nations. The terminal at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport will double the airport’s capacity to handle 4 million passengers a year, said Lungu. He touted it as a centerpiece of his “modernization” agenda that he predicted will win him votes in the upcoming elections. The southern African country will hold general elections on Thursday, although most attention is on a presidential race likely to be hard-fought between the 64-year old Lungu and his main rival, Hakainde Hichilema, 59.