Weston teen arrested again for alleged assault of 16-year-old

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - One of the four teens charged in the bat-beating of a fifth teen back in 2019 is again in police custody.

Brendan Griffin appeared in Marathon County court on Monday following allegations of repeated sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

According to a criminal complaint, the girl met Griffin through social media app SnapChat as a potential classmate in the fall.

Court records allege she and Griffin kissed in the back of Griffin's car - but when he went further, she told him to stop. That's when Griffin allegedly forced himself on her, including squeezing her around the neck.

He is facing multiple charges, including second-degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation, exposing genitals, child enticement, and third-degree sexual assault, all with repeater modifications.

Griffin has been on probation due to the bat attack.

He's been assigned a $5,000 bond with the first $1,000 in cash. Griffin is due back in court for a review hearing on Friday.