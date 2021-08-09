Watch Out For This Poisonous Plant

Poison hemlock is spreading across many states.

Experts are worried that more people and pets will come in contact with it. Poison hemlock can be found in just about every state as it spreads. Every part of the plant is poisonous and eating it can kill you or your pets and even just touching it can cause blisters and welts. Poison hemlock can grow to 4 to 6 feet and sometimes even higher. I guess it looks similar to a giant parsley plant or even a Queen Anne's Lace. A good way to spot it is purple spots.

To remove it, put on some protective gear. Never try to mow or weed whack it as it just help the seeds spread.