US turns to social media influencers to boost vaccine rates

DENVER (AP) — Colorado is part of a growing U.S. state- and city-based movement that’s paying local social media influencers to try and reach the most vaccine-hesitant people at a neighborhood level. The state’s #PowertheComeback is especially tailored to Latino, Black, Native American, Asian and other local communities of people of color who’ve historically been underserved when it comes to health care and are the focus of health authorities trying to raise vaccination rates. Health officials in Chicago, Oklahoma City, San Jose, California, New Jersey and elsewhere are running similar campaigns in hopes of stunting a troubling summer surge of COVID-19.