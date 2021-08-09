US announces more aid as Yemen fighting, peace efforts stall

The Biden administration is announcing more aid for civilians in warring Yemen, describing fighting there as stalemated. Special envoy Tim Lenderking made the announcement of another $165 million in aid on Monday. Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have rebuffed repeated calls for peace talks from the Biden administration. The conflict between Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition has led to what the U.N. calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and repeated warnings of famine. Lenderking praises international efforts to launch peace talks. He says Iran remains the sole outside party seemingly unwilling to play a constructive role in that.