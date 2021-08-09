Tornado confirmed in Coloma

COLOMA, Wisc. (WAOW)-- A quickly moving storm tore through the Coloma area on Sunday night, leaving behind downed trees and some residents without power.

And now, the National Weather Service is confirming that an EF-1 tornado touched down, with recorded wind speeds up to 95 mph.

"It was really blowing and really raining hard," said Annette Wilkinson, whose fiance, James Goes, lives in the Coloma area. "After the storm, we noticed some of our driveway had washed out, so we started taking drives around and noticed trees down all over."

The Gade family enlisted the help of their son, who lives in Madison, to clean up the debris.

"There was some heavy rain and some quick burst of some real strong straight-line winds," Brian Gade said. "That took down about six trees, including one that was right in front of the driveway."

One of the hardest-hit areas was near Pleasant Lake, where residents were left with flooded yards amid the downed tree limbs.

"The worst damage was out by the lake -- tree damage, structural damage," said Chief Nate Sigourney of the Coloma Fire Department, who added that no one was injured.