Stevens Point School District to consider masks for upcoming school year

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point is just one of several area school districts meeting to discuss the possibility of masking this upcoming school year.

But some parents aren't happy about it.

The Stevens Point School Board presented a report at its Monday meeting that included a recommendation of masking for all students and staff, regardless of vaccine status, as well as social distancing. That report referenced recommendations from the CDC and Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

But dozens of parents were present at that meeting to protest the possible requirement, calling for masks to be optional. One parent said she felt her voice wasn't being heard by school officials.

"There's a huge sacrifice to it. We don't have a lot of free time as parents, but I feel like we have to come together on this because if we don't who will?" said Brooke Feltz, an area parent.

No decision was made yet on whether or not masks would be required, but district officials said health and safety of students and staff would be top priority, and that there would be a lot of work to get students back on track after the deficiencies of last year.