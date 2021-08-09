Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 2:55AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 255 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles north of Wittenberg, or 10 miles south of Antigo, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Antigo around 310 AM CDT.

White Lake around 335 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Bryant, Aniwa, Lake

Noseum, Elmhurst, Mattoon, Polar, Phlox, Lawrence Lake Natural Area,

Upper Bass Lake and Langlade.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.