Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 1:39AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 138 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Colby to near Weston to 13 miles west of

Clintonville. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Weston around 145 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Antigo, Shawano,

Merrill, Council Grounds State Park, Keshena and Legend Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.