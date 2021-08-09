Rhinelander library sets masking rules

(WAOW) – With the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases, masking rules are once again being put into place.

That includes at the Rhinelander District Library.

There, everyone will be required to wear a mask inside the building. However, curbside pickup will be available for anyone who cannot wear a mask. There also will be a self-checkout station inside the building as a way to maintain social distancing.

And, hand sanitizer stations can be found throughout the building.

Other changes include:

A one-hour limit for browsing materials or using computers.

Children younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Only one person or family group should use the elevator at a time.

Seating is limited, and the meeting room is not available for use or reservations.

For more information, you can go to the library’s website or call (715) 365-1070.

The Rhinelander District Library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.