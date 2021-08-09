Rhinelander library sets masking rules
(WAOW) – With the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases, masking rules are once again being put into place.
That includes at the Rhinelander District Library.
There, everyone will be required to wear a mask inside the building. However, curbside pickup will be available for anyone who cannot wear a mask. There also will be a self-checkout station inside the building as a way to maintain social distancing.
And, hand sanitizer stations can be found throughout the building.
Other changes include:
- A one-hour limit for browsing materials or using computers.
- Children younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
- Only one person or family group should use the elevator at a time.
- Seating is limited, and the meeting room is not available for use or reservations.
For more information, you can go to the library’s website or call (715) 365-1070.
The Rhinelander District Library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.