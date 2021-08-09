Officials urge highway safety after highway worker killed in crash

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- A deadly crash in Clark County has officials urging people to use extra caution in work zones.

Cory Neumueller, 28, is facing charges after police say he struck two Clark County highway workers, killing one and sending the other to the hospital, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Officials are pointing to what happened this weekend, pleading with drivers to be more careful.

According to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office: The highway workers were sent to remove a tree in the middle of the road on County Highway G near Mann Road in Hendren. As they worked to remove the tree, a vehicle sped past, striking the tree and killing one of the workers. The other worker was able to call 911 for help, even though.

"It's the old line, what if someone drove, was speeding through your office?" said David Hunt, communications manager for the state Department of Transportation (DOT). "Think about that work zone as someone's office, that's where they work."

DOT officials said they can't share details of Sunday's crash, but they are asking drivers to consider what happened over the weekend the next time they're on the road.

"Your experience as a driver may just be for a few seconds, but that its an eight-to-10 hour long day, in hot sun half the time," Hunt said. "So we ask people to be cognizant of that and just give them space and slow down."

That was echoed by Sgt. Kyle Dudek of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

"Make sure that you're paying attention because again, your vehicle is a 6,000 pound moving object," Dudek said.

In the past five years, the DOT said there have been more than 13,000 work zone crashes, killing 59 and injuring more than 5,000.

"The commonality between the driver and the worker is both want to get home at the end of the day, both want to see their family again, both want that right to get back to life," Hunt said.