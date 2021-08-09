More golfers on the green over the past year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Badger State is seeing more people making their way on to the fairway.

Compared to 2020, there's been a 30 percent increase in the amount of golf rounds played.

Pro's at golf courses in our area say, the pandemic played a factor into the increase. They say the sport is socially distant friendly and easy to learn.

"I think people just realized that golf is a great game to get out and play as a family and everything. This year we've seen that also you know with golf lessons and I've seen some new faces and people wanting to learn the game and enjoy it," said Paul Bjerke, Head Golf Professional, Merrill Golf Course.

Pro's say they don't expect the surge to end anytime soon.