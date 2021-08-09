Minocqua sees tourism boom, despite COVID-19 challenges

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -- While many areas of the country have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, at least one Northwoods community says it's actually had an economic boom fueled by tourists.

The town of Minocqua is a popular destination year-round, usually peaking in the summer months, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

But town officials say the coronavirus pandemic has changed that, for the better. Now, they say business has been booming all year long.

"These past two years have been amazing." said Krystal Westfahl, executive director of Let's Minocqua, the town's visitor's bureau. "We haven't seen tourism slow down really like we traditionally see."

The town did have struggles at the beginning of the pandemic, especially with finding summer workers.

But Westfahl says that businesses adapted and were able to thrive.

Now, most shops and restaurants are open. However, they do recommend calling ahead to see what stores are open, as many have shifted their days and hours.

The tourist boom could be thanks to what Westfahl calls "revenge traveling," as most people are finally able to travel again.

"We've definitely been seeing a sense of reconnecting with nature, reconnecting with family," Westfahl said. "And what better place to do that than in Northern Wisconsin."

She adds that she's thankful Minocqua has been able to overcome the challenges that the pandemic brought, and that so many people have supported local businesses.

Minocqua is expecting the tourism spike to trickle into the fall season.

