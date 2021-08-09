Mexico seeks at least 3.5 million more COVID-19 jabs from US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico will ask the United States to send at least 3.5 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine as the country faces a third wave of infections. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that he plans to discuss a transfer of vaccine with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris during a call scheduled for later Monday. López Obrador says the U.S. government had initially offered the Moderna vaccine, but Mexican health authorities could not get the necessary approvals in time so now they are considering Pfizer or another approved vaccine.