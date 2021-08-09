Lawsuit filed over Alabama interstate crash that killed 10

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The driver of a girls home van in which eight children died in a fiery interstate crash in Alabama has filed suit against trucking companies and a driver. Candice Gulley and others are suing the California-based Hansen & Adkins Auto Transport and Asmat Express of Georgia. The federal lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of money. It recounts a desperate attempt by Gulley, the director of the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, to free victims from the wreckage. Two of her own children and two nephews were among those killed. Neither company nor a driver named in the lawsuit has responded to the complaint.