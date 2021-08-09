Inmate found unresponsive in Lincoln County Jail

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — One person is dead after being found unresponsive in a local jail.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, an inmate of the Lincoln County Jail was found unresponsive and not breathing at 8 a.m. on Sunday, August 8th. The Merrill Fire Department and EMS responded to the incident and conducted lifesaving measures on the inmate.

The inmate was then transported to Merrill Aspirus Hospital, where they were pronounced dead upon arrival. The name of the inmate is not being released at this time pending notification of their family.

An investigation is being conducted into the incident by the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln County Coroners Office. TheLincoln County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting an internal review of the incident.