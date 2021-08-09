Humid with storms chances early in the week

Muggy weather will continue for the early part of this week then it looks like some more comfortable conditions will develop toward the weekend. As the transition occurs, there might be a few thunderstorms.

Today: A few scattered showers during the morning, then humid with a few breaks of sun during the afternoon.

High: 82 Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy with areas of fog likely.

Low: 66 Wind: Light and variable

Tuesday: Fog likely early, then variable clouds and very muggy with a chance of scattered storms during the afternoon.

High: 87 Wind: South to SW 10-15

A few spotty showers will be around the area this morning then a few breaks of sun are likely for the afternoon. It will be a humid day with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

On Tuesday it will be even more muggy and warmer. Highs should reach the mid to upper 80s. A weak cold front will be moving in from the northwest and it will produce a 40% of widely scattered storms in the afternoon. If the storms do form, there is a good chance they could produce some strong wind or hail. A similar situation will develop for Wednesday with another cold front moving in from the northwest. There is a small chance of storms on Wednesday afternoon and it will be warm and humid. Highs on Wednesday will be well into the 80s.

On the front clears our area Wednesday night we will feel a change in the air. On Thursday conditions will be a little cooler and much less humid. We should experience partly or mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80 to 85 range.

The best news in the forecast is that as of now, it looks like a good weekend ahead. High pressure should influence the weather around the upper Midwest and keep conditions dry. We should have a fair amount of sunshine from Friday through Sunday and comfortable temps. Highs should be in the upper 70s for Friday and Saturday and in the low 80s on Sunday.

Pollen Count Last Friday August 6th, Pollen Ragwed 1 (low)

Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 9 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1878 - The second most deadly tornado in New England history struck Wallingford CT killing 34 persons, injuring 100 others, and completely destroying thirty homes. The tornado started as a waterspout over a dam on the Quinnipiac River. It was 400 to 600 feet wide, and had a short path length of two miles. (The Weather Channel)