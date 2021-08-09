Heat and stormy weather possible

Very humid conditions unfortunately will persist at least through Wednesday in our area. Dew points will run from the mid 60s to low 70s making it sticky and uncomfortable. One disturbance which has been causing spotty showers in parts of the area Monday will move away. Behind it partly cloudy skies and light winds will be the rule Monday night. Areas of heavy fog could form so be alert and travel with caution. Lows should hold in the mid to low 60s.

Any fog will gradually lift Tuesday morning revealing partly sunny skies. Highs could jump to the mid to upper 80s. Be sure to take frequent breaks from heavy exertion and drink extra water as the heat index could climb into the 90s. Winds will be light southeast becoming SW around 10 mph for the afternoon. A weak front will drift into Wisconsin late Tuesday afternoon. It could spark scattered strong or severe thunderstorms, but there is still a lot of uncertainty as to how the situation will play out. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe storms Tuesday afternoon basically west and south of Wausau. The rest of the area is in level 2 Slight Risk. Definitely keep tabs on the skies and the latest weather information Tuesday. Should any storms get going, they could produce damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.

Wednesday and Thursday should remain partly cloudy and warm. Highs will reach around 85 on Wednesday and 83 for Thursday. Again we have some small chance of brief thunderstorms in the afternoons to early evenings as weak cold fronts push through.

Much less humid and cooler air finally builds in for Friday from Canada. High pressure should bring us plenty of sunshine with lows dropping to the mid to low 50s and pleasant highs around 79 degrees.

The weekend still looks pretty nice with partly cloudy skies. Highs could climb back to the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Sunday as more humid air starts to return.

It likely will be on the hot and muggy side for the early part of next week with highs making a run toward 90 degrees for several days. Right now next Monday is shaping up dry.

Pollen report from Monday morning: Ragweed low- 1 Mold low

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 9-August 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1878 - The second most deadly tornado in New England history struck Wallingford CT killing 34 persons, injuring 100 others, and completely destroying thirty homes. The tornado started as a waterspout over a dam on the Quinnipiac River. It was 400 to 600 feet wide, and had a short path length of two miles. (The Weather Channel)

1969 - A tornado hit Cincinnati OH killing four persons and causing fifteen million dollars property damage. The tornado moved in a southeasterly direction at 40 to 50 mph. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Florida baked in the summer heat. Nine cities reported record high temperatures for the date, including Jacksonville with a reading of 101 degrees. Miami FL reported a record high of 98 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)