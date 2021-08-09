Grant Co. residents clean up after tornado devastates town

BOSCOBEL (WKOW) -- Dozens of families are cleaning up in Boscobel after an EF3 tornado passed through the town Saturday.

Kari and Don Oates said the storm caught them off guard.

"It was shocking that this happened here because we've been here over 30 years," Kari said. "I never thought a tornado would come down in this valley like that."

Peak wind speeds of 150 miles per hour caused miles of destruction, and the Oates said they lost everything.

"Our whole home is gone, everything, even the trees," Don said. "We bought this house over 30 years ago. We built onto it, fixed it up and we had plans to do more."

Now the Oates and their neighbors are facing weeks of cleanup.

"Oh, it's gonna be a big job," Vicky Skaife said. "First thing is to get my power restored and figure out what part of the cleanup is kind of going to end up the city's responsibility and what's going to be mine."

Emergency managers were in town Sunday helping people figure out their next steps.

"We've been around talking to some of the residents, reassuring them that we are here to help and any resource that we can provide at the state to help them recover from this disaster, we will definitely do it," Darrell Williams with Wisconsin Emergency Management said.

They weren't the only ones offering help. Grant County asked for volunteers, and neighbors brought supplies and compassion to those devastated by mother nature.

"We feel really blessed at the same time and grateful that we have all these amazing people that just showed up," Kari Oates said.

Residents who need assistance can call 608-375-5001.