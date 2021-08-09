French minister says priest killed in Vendee, man arrested

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says a priest has been killed in a small town in western France and the minister is heading to the Vendee region after the “dramatic assassination.” Details of the killing, reportedly in the town of Saint-Laurent-sur-Sevre, are not immediately available. The French press, citing police, reports that a man turned himself into a nearby gendarmerie, saying that he had killed a cleric and that it was the man under judicial control for the fire at the 15th century Nantes cathedral in July 2020.