Flood Warning issued August 9 at 10:02AM CDT until August 10 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Yellow River at Babcock.
* From this morning to late tonight.
* At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 9:00 AM CDT Monday was 12.4 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.8 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding is confined mainly to
agricultural…wooded lowland and marshes.