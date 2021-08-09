Flood Warning issued August 9 at 10:02AM CDT until August 10 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Yellow River at Babcock.

* From this morning to late tonight.

* At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 9:00 AM CDT Monday was 12.4 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.8 feet

this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding is confined mainly to

agricultural…wooded lowland and marshes.