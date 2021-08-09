EU says Ortega crushed prospect of fair Nicaraguan elections

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief said Monday that Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has crushed any prospect of free and fair elections in November by arresting dozens of opposition figures. Nicaragua is scheduled to hold national elections Nov. 7. and Ortega is seeking a fourth consecutive term. He placed an opposition vice presidential candidate under house arrest last week, yet another sign of increasing repression. Josep Borrell was further irked by last Friday’s decision to strip the last opposition party of its legal status. He said that “President Ortega and (Vice President and first lady Rosario) Murillo must stop this autocratic spiral.”