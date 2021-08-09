Countdown to Kickoff- The SPASH Panthers

After foregoing the fall football season for the alternate spring season last year, the SPASH Panthers are back and ready to face to familiar rivals.

The Panthers played in the Fox Valley Conference in their spring season. While there, they won some impressive battles like Neenah and Green Bay Preble, before making a run in the playoffs.

But in the offseason, change.

Longtime Head Coach Pete McAdams stepped down however, special teams coach Mike Krenz stepped up.

"We had to move forward obviously," said Krenz. "The athletic department felt confident in me, the administration did too, so they asked me to take over. I'm excited for it. I think the kids are excited for it."

The panthers aren't all new though. They did lose some key seniors, but they retained a strong receiving corps that saw game action last season.

"We do have a couple of question marks up front, but we pretty much lost everybody," said Krenz about his offense. "We do have one returning guy in Sean Armas, but that means there are positions to be won and we've got guys competing day in and day out."

And behind that newly built line will be senior quarterback Riley Warzynski. After being put to the test in the spring, QB1 is ready for a prove it senior season.

"I spent a lot of time going over plays in the offseason," said Warzynski. "(I was) kind of working on reads and coming out here and working on it. This year its like, 'Wow it's so much easier, it's so much more simple!" We've got a lot of guys that are gonna step up big time this year, so I think we'll be just fine."

The Panthers will open their season August 20th on the road against Kimberly.