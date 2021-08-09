Contractors who powered US war in Afghanistan stuck in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Some foreign contractors who powered the logistics of America’s forever war in Afghanistan have now found themselves stranded on an unending layover in Dubai without a way to get home. After nearly two decades, the rapid withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan has upended the lives of thousands of private security contractors from some of the world’s poorest countries. They toiled in the shadows as cleaners, cooks, construction workers, servers and technicians on sprawling American bases. In the rushed evacuation, scores trying to get home to the Philippines and other countries that restricted international travel because of the pandemic have become stuck in limbo at hotels across Dubai.