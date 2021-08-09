Arkansas reports new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has set a new record for the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 as the state’s coronavirus surge continues. The state on Monday reported its COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 103, its biggest one day increase, to 1,376. The state’s previous record during the pandemic for COVID-19 hospitalizations was in January when it reported 1,371 virus patients in the hospital. The spike in hospitalizations came days after an Arkansas judge temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a law that prevents schools and other governmental bodies from enforcing mask mandates.