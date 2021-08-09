5 things to know about the new UN report on climate change

GENEVA (AP) — A U.N.-appointed panel published a report summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information about global warming. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s independent experts agreed in the report released Monday that almost all of the warming that has occurred since pre-industrial times was caused by the release of heat-trapping gases such as carbon dioxide and methane. They concluded that the world will likely warm by more than the 1.5 degrees Celsius in the 2030s. The report concludes that wild weather events are expected to worsen and become more frequent. The IPCC also found that so-called tipping points are “low likelihood,” though they cannot be ruled out. That includes catastrophic ice sheet collapses and the abrupt slowdown of ocean currents.