Zuckerberg’s cash fuels GOP suspicion and new election rules

DENVER (AP) — Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg donated $400 million to help fund election offices as they scrambled to deal with the coronavirus pandemic last year. He hoped he’d never have to do it again. And now, Republican legislatures are granting him that wish. At least eight GOP-controlled states have passed bans on donations to election offices this year as Republicans try to block outside funding of voting operations. The response is spurred by anger and suspicion that Zuckerberg’s money benefited Democrats in 2020. But many election officials say the GOP effort is short-sighted and fueled by paranoia and in the end will hurt chronically underfunded election offices.