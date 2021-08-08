Sudan orders envoy to Ethiopia home amid frayed ties

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan says it has ordered its envoy to Ethiopia home for consultations after a government spokeswoman in Addis Ababa rejected a Sudanese initiative to mediate a cease-fire in the Tigray war and accused it of occupying Ethiopian territory. The move Sunday announced in a Foreign Ministry statement was the latest sign of deteriorating ties between the African neighbors. The tensions began after Sudan deployed troops late last year to the fertile al-Fashaqa border area it says was occupied for over two decades by Ethiopian farmers and militias. The spokesperson for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, on Thursday accused Khartoum of occupying Ethiopian territory — a reference to al-Fashaqa.