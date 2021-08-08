Storms Likely Into The Evening

A level 2 (Slight) threat for severe weather this afternoon and evening. Areas north of Wausau have a level 1 (Marginal) threat. The northwoods will likely only see general thunderstorms.

There is a flood watch until 1 AM Marathon County and south

Headlines: Scattered storms into the evening. Storms will be isolated after 10 pm. Strong winds and heavy rain are the highest threat. Hail and an isolated tornado are possible. Quiet weather Monday. A “Slight” (level 2 threat for the entire area Tuesday

Futuretrack shows us cloudy this evening. Storms off and on through the evening. Isolated storms after 10.

Our temperature trend us pretty warm at times, but generally close to average over the week.

Shower and thunderstorms tonight. Dry Monday. Shower and thunderstorms likely Tuesday. Wednesday has a chance of showers and thunderstorms as well.

Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered strong storms and a low of 67.

Becoming partly sunny Monday. A comfortable high of 78. Southeast winds 5-10 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some could be strong. High of 87

Muggy Wednesday. Mainly sunny skies. Showers and thunderstorms may pop up. High of 85

A nice day for Thursday. Mostly sunny, less humid. A high of 84.

Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny and a high of 80

Partly cloudy Saturday with a chance of rain. A high around 78

Partly cloudy Sunday with a shower chance and a high of 79.

8/8/21 Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*Today in Weather History

Seriously? 1882 - An August snowstorm was reported by a ship on Lake Michigan. A thick cloud reportedly burst on the decks covering them with snow and slush six inches deep. Snow showers were observed at shore points that day. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1988 - Thunderstorms developing along a slow moving cold front produced severe weather from central Kansas to southern Wisconsin late in the day. Thunderstorms in Iowa produced hail three inches in diameter at Vinton, and produced wind gusts to 75 mph at Donohue and near Mount Pleasant. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1989 - A total of ninety-nine cities in the central and eastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date, including Alpena MI with a reading of 40 degrees. Mount Mitchell NC was the cold spot in the nation with a morning low of 35 degrees. Early evening thunderstorms around Las Vegas NV produced wind gusts to 116 mph. The high winds damaged or destroyed about eighty- two aircraft at Henderson Sky Harbor Airport and McCarran International