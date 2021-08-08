Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 5:37AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 536 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles east of Shortville to 7 miles west of

Whiting to 9 miles west of Plainfield. Movement was northeast at 55

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Stevens Point, Whiting and Plainfield around 545 AM CDT.

Marshfield around 550 AM CDT.

Bevent and Amherst around 600 AM CDT.

Mosinee around 610 AM CDT.

Wausau, Weston and Rib Mountain around 615 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Schmidt Corner,

North Wood County Park, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Moon, Coddington,

Blenker, Kellner, Ellis, Nelsonville and Powers Bluff County Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.