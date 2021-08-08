Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 5:27PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 527 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles south of Navarino Wildlife Area to near

Black Creek to near Appleton. Movement was northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Green Bay, Appleton, Menasha, Kaukauna, Little Chute, Kimberly,

Pulaski, Black Creek, Darboy and Bellevue Town.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for

northeastern and east central Wisconsin.