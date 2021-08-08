Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 5:23AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 523 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Black River Falls to near Babcock to near

Necedah. Movement was north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Babcock around 535 AM CDT.

Pittsville around 605 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Sandhill Wildlife

Area, North Wood County Park, Powers Bluff County Park, Lindsey,

Veedum, Scranton, Dexterville, Bethel, Arpin and Cranmoor.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.