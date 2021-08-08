Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 3:13PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 3:13PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 312 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Shortville to 10 miles southwest of
Babcock to near Dellwood to 9 miles southwest of Westfield. Movement
was north at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Wisconsin Rapids, Wautoma, Marshfield, Abbotsford, Redgranite,
Spencer, Pittsville, Plainfield, Napowan Scout Camp and Babcock.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for
central Wisconsin.