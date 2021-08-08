Six homes destroyed in Grant County tornado, no injuries reported

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Several homeowners in Grant County will have to find a new place to live, after a tornado ripped through the area, leaving major damage in its wake.

According to Grant County Emergency Management, an initial damage assessment by fire departments revealed six homes and 11 outbuildings, such as barns and silos, had been destroyed.

5 homes had major damage. 10 additional homes had minor to moderate damage. As for outbuildings, authorities say 10 had major damage and 2 had minor damage.

Additional damage assessment will continue Sunday, and human services and volunteer organizations will be visiting severely damaged homes to meet with families. Emergency management is asking people to avoid the area until they put out an official call for volunteers, which they say will be around noon Sunday.

The National Weather Service-La Crosse will be conducting a damage survey on Sunday to better define the damage path and size of the tornado.