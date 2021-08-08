Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 5:17PM CDT until August 8 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 517 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 11 miles south of Clintonville to near New London to 6

miles west of Menasha, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Appleton, Waupaca, Menasha, Little Chute, New London, Fremont,

Neenah, Greenville, Dale and Hortonville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Green Bay.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.