Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 5:10PM CDT until August 8 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 5:10PM CDT until August 8 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 510 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 10 miles north of Fremont to near New London to 10
miles east of Lake Poygan, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Appleton, Waupaca, Menasha, Little Chute, New London, Clintonville,
Fremont, Lake Poygan, Neenah and Greenville.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.