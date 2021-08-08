Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 4:56PM CDT until August 8 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 4:56PM CDT until August 8 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 455 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Waupaca to near Fremont to near Lake Poygan,
moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Appleton, Waupaca, Menasha, Little Chute, New London, Clintonville,
Fremont, Lake Poygan, Hartman Creek State Park and Chain O’
Lakes-King.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.