Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 4:30PM CDT until August 8 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Northern Winnebago County in east central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Waushara County in central Wisconsin…

Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Western Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Western Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 530 PM CDT.

* At 429 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles north of Plainfield to near Redgranite to

near Berlin, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Amherst, Waupaca, Fremont, Lake Poygan, New London, Appleton and

Menasha.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.