Senators on left, right hold together to push infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The political center appears to be holding in the Senate to push the $1 trillion infrastructure package toward final passage. A coalition of Republicans and Democrats is brushing off criticisms from the right and left flanks of the parties, eager to deliver new spending on public works back home. Sixty-eight senators pushed the measure past another hurdle Sunday. But Tennessee Republican Bill Hagerty is refusing to yield hours of required debate time in an effort to slow the march for one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. Final passage may come on Tuesday.