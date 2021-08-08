Passenger bus overturns in western Turkey, killing 14 people

ISTANBUL (AP) — A passenger bus has veered and tumbled off a highway in western Turkey, killing 14 people. The governor’s office of Balikesir province said said the bus overturned at 04:40 local time (0140 GMT) on Sunday. Emergency units arrived at the site, where 11 people died. Three others died in the hospital. Authorities say 18 people injured in the crash were being treated in five hospitals. No other details were immediately available.