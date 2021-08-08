Official: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is the busiest in years

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say the first few days of this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have been among the busiest they’ve seen. Some 700,000 people are expected to celebrate their enthusiasm for motorcycles at the 10-day event that kicked off Friday. Law enforcement in Sturgis and Meade County say their calls for service during the first few days are up dramatically compared to previous years. Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater says officers have issued 207 violations for open containers of alcohol since the rally began. Participants need a special souvenir cup to drink wine and beer in certain downtown areas.