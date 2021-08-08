New Orleans Jazz Fest canceled again due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With new COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana, organizers say the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival won’t be returning this year after all. The festival, which traditionally is held in the spring, had been scheduled to run Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17 this year after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But organizers on Sunday cited “current exponential growth” of new COVID-19 cases in the city and region, as well as an ongoing public health emergency, in announcing that the festival will not occur as planned. Organizers say they’re now looking forward to next spring, when they plan to hold the festival from April 29-May 8.